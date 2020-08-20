Marcus Kemp Returns for Another Chance with the Chiefs

Bouncing back from a catastrophic knee injury suffered in last year's training camp, Marcus Kemp has reunited with the Kansas City Chiefs for another chance in 2020.

Kemp participated in a tryout with the organization Tuesday and was offered a chance to compete for a spot on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster. He accepted and joined the team for the fourth training camp of his career Wednesday.

Kemp showed promise during last season's camp before tearing his MCL and ACL in Week 2 of the preseason. He spent the remainder of the season on injured reserve.

During a video conference with reporters Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid said it’s evident Kemp has put the effort in to earn another opportunity.

“Marcus, having him back is great,” Reid said. “He’s a great kid and I’m so glad that he’s back now because he was playing the best football that he had ever played since we’ve had him here when he got hurt. It was a shame that happened and now he’s getting a chance to come back. It looks like he’s worked his tail off.”

Kemp will have to battle with returning wide receivers Byron Pringle, Jody Fortson and Gehrig Dieter for the chance at a spot on the Chiefs roster. He’ll also have rookies Jackson Barton, Maurice Ffrench, Kalija Lipscomb, and Justice Shelton-Molsley as competition.

Reid said Kemp proved himself during his tryout and impressed during his first practice. He added there’s still room for him to improve.

“We worked him out [Tuesday] and he did a great job with it,” Reid said. “He needs to get himself into football shape as he goes but he took some reps [Wednesday] and did a nice job with it. We’ll just see how it goes.”

Kemp originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2017, spending the majority of the regular season on the practice squad.

He joined the 53-man roster full-time in 2018, playing in all 16 games, mainly on special teams. He was targeted twice at wide receiver, catching one reception for 17 yards.

Kemp worked with the Chiefs through his recovery process throughout the 2019 season until his contract expired in March.