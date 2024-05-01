New KC Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy is (Kind Of) Already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
New Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has already entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. ...Well, technically speaking, Xavier Worthy's gear has already entered the Hall of Fame. Either way, Worthy got his name into the Hall with, fittingly, remarkable speed.
Worthy made history at the 2024 NFL Combine, running a 4.21-second 40-yard dash, the fastest ever recorded at the event. The Hall of Fame announced that Worthy's jersey and shoes from the historic run are now featured in their "Pro Football Today Gallery," which also created a first for the HOF.
"After breaking the record on Saturday, March 2, while participating alongside 320 other prospects in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft, Worthy sent his tank top-style jersey and shoes he wore to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," the Hall of Fame detailed on their website. "These are the first artifacts the Hall of Fame has ever collected that were used by a prospect at the NFL Combine."
In an assessment of Worthy's talents and his selection at No. 28 overall, Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report on SI.com explained why Worthy's record-breaking speed was his top selling point, but far from the only reason he became a first-round pick.
"Very rarely do you find a late-first-round selection that checks so many boxes at once," Foote wrote. "The draft pick value camp loves the Chiefs' trade-up, the film community campaigned for Worthy as a first-rounder and the football world was puzzled that Buffalo would deal with Kansas City. Worthy may not be the prototypical 'X' wideout some were clamoring for, but you simply can't teach his speed. He's more than just a fast wideout, too, giving Patrick Mahomes a lethal weapon on offense with a fifth-year option for the team down the road."