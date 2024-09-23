New Starter at Left Tackle? Andy Reid Assesses Performance from Wanya Morris, Plans for Future
After a tough Week 2 performance from second-round rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, the Kansas City Chiefs made a change in Week 3. After subbing in for Suamataia late in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, second-year tackle Wanya Morris got the start for KC against the Atlanta Falcons.
On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about his assessment of Morris's start and if Morris will remain the Chiefs' starter for the immediate future.
"I thought Wanya did some good things in there," Reid said. "We'll probably stick with that same thing. You saw where Kingsley rotated in and played some tight end, so he was able to get some good reps in there and then, again, Wanya had the good reps at the left tackle spot."
It's worth noting that Suamataia played only two offensive snaps when he entered the game as an additional lineman, meaning that Reid used both "rotated" and "tight end" generously in this instance. Morris played all 74 offensive snaps against Atlanta. Despite some semantic disagreement at the time, Reid said on Friday that "the two tackles will both have an opportunity to get in there." Technically, that was true. But there was no ongoing battle at left tackle during the game.
As Reid continued, he noted the youth of both of the competing left tackles. Suamataia is a 21-year-old rookie, while Morris is in just his second NFL season and will turn 24 in October.
"Do they both have stuff to work on? Yes," Reid said. "They're young guys. They're young guys in a tough position with a tough go here, and they've got another good one coming here this week that they've got to prep for. A couple good ones. So, we've got to make sure we keep growing, but they're surely getting tested early."