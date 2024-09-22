Report: Chiefs Starting Wanya Morris at LT vs. Falcons, Kingsley Suamataia Benched
Entering their Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs have left the football world wondering about their plans for who will start at left tackle. Early on Sunday morning, the starter was revealed ahead of Sunday night's matchup.
Per a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, second-year man Wanya Morris will get the nod to begin Week 3. Rapoport's story details Morris surpassing Suamataia, who will be the second-string left tackle in Atlanta.
"The Kansas City Chiefs are making a major lineup change for their Sunday night showdown against the Atlanta Falcons," Rapoport wrote. "Sources say Wanya Morris, the second-year offensive lineman, will start tonight's game as the left tackle and blindside protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Second-round rookie Kingsley Suamataia heads to the bench."
Rapoport notes that the Chiefs hope that "Morris shines or that Suamataia uses the time out in a positive way or both." This will mark the fifth career start for Morris, who was selected 92nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma standout played sparingly to begin his rookie campaign but filled in for Donovan Smith when he suffered an injury late in the year. The results were mixed, as Morris logged plenty of snaps but had two games with five or more pressures given up per Pro Football Focus. Smith got the starting job back in time for the playoffs.
Suamataia, a second-round pick in April, beat out Morris for the starting gig in training camp and the preseason. Morris was dealing with an injury, though, so it wasn't that Kansas City lost faith in his ability. Suamataia was simply given the first crack at the job and had more momentum on his side after being drafted.
Following a solid regular-season debut, Suamataia struggled immensely against Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson last Sunday. After giving up multiple sacks and also committing a pair of penalties, head coach Andy Reid benched him in favor of Morris to close out the game. Earlier this week, offensive line coach Andy Heck backed his rookie and said growing pains are expected.
“Yeah, absolutely," Heck said. "I mean, I think every rookie will go through those ups and downs. Let’s not forget who he’s playing against an elite pass rusher there (in Cincinnati). It’s a good lesson, good opportunity to learn and grow, so by no means am I down on Kingsley, I’ve got a lot of faith in him.”
For the time being, Morris gets the chance. Reid said on Friday that both tackles will "have an opportunity to get in there" on Sunday, so Suamataia's story is far from over. In his words after Week 2, sometimes you've got to take a step back to take a step forward.