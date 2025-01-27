NFL Legend Drops Bold Statement About Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have done it again. They are headed to the Super Bowl after knocking off the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game by a final score of 32-29.
Despite many different moments where the Bills could have taken over the game, the Chiefs continued fighting back. They were not willing to be denied the chance to compete against a three-peat.
For Mahomes, this was just another legacy win. He has become the villain that Tom Brady once was, but he embraces that role wholeheartedly.
Following the Kansas City win, NFL legend JJ Watt spoke out and made a very bold statement about Mahomes.
"Football players had the Tom Brady era and now the Patrick Mahomes era," Watt said.
Mahomes has another opportunity to increase his legacy even more. Becoming the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions would be a huge boost for him.
Winning yet another Super Bowl would help Mahomes in his chase to be the "GOAT" and overtake Brady. Watt is 100 percent correct with his statement that current NFL fans are seeing their version of the dominance that Brady played with for years.
Next up for Mahomes will be a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just a couple of years back, the Chiefs were able to pull out a close win over the Eagles to win it all.
Over the past two years, Philadelphia has been left with that bitter taste of coming up just short. They are highly motivated to come back and get revenge against Mahomes and company this time around.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening in this year's Super Bowl. Both teams are loaded with talent from top to bottom. They have elite offenses and elite defenses.
Both of these teams were considered more than capable of winning a championship at the start of the season, and now they will get their chance.
Hopefully, Mahomes has one more monster performance left in him this season. In order to defeat the Eagles, the Kansas City offense will need to come through with a big-time game.