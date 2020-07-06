Arrowhead Report
The NFL World Reacts to Patrick Mahomes' Record-Setting Contract

Tucker D. Franklin

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension.

The contract will be worth $503 million over the course of the deal, with no language that ties its value to a percentage of the salary cap.

After the news broke, players took to Twitter to congratulate Mahomes and express their feelings about the numbers in the reported deal.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tryann Mathieu also tweeted, “My locker is across from the highest paid player in league history. God just keeps blessing me.”

Mahomes' top pass-catching weapon, Tyreek Hil, celebrated the signing.

Another weapon for Mahomes, Sammy Watkins expressed his excitement for his quarterback saying he deserves making that much money.

Washington's Kendall Fuller, who snagged an interception for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, said in a tweet, "Pat getting a baseball contract is so fitting."

Former Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen kept it simple and set his expectations high for the next 10 seasons.

Chiefs legend and Hall of Famer Willie Roaf even gave Mahomes a shout out with a vintage picture of himself.

Divisional rival Chris Harris, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, even recognized Mahomes deserved extension.

Journeyman quarterback Josh McCown had a rare self-burn in response to the contract.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, who recently requested a trade and named the Chiefs as a possible suitor, shared his congratulations to now the highest-paid man in sports. 

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt had other ideas when he heard the news of Mahomes’ deal, as his quarterback is due for a new contract.

Mahomes’ monumental deal puts a strain on teams with a young quarterback who is nearing a payday who they believe is comparable to Mahomes.

As Joshua Brisco points out, the length of Mahomes' extension will mean that Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid will spend the rest of his career coaching the youngest quarterback to win an MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

Later, Mahomes announced his extension on his own account.

For more information on Mahomes extension and the full report, click here.

Tucker D. Franklin
Tucker D. Franklin

Editor

What was your reaction to the Mahomes signing? Share it here.

