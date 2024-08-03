NFL World Reacts to Shocking No. 4 Ranking for Patrick Mahomes in NFL Top 100
After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the No. 4 player in the league by his fellow players in the NFL Top 100, the NFL world reacted in collective disbelief.
Sharing the top 10 with teammates Travis Kelce at No. 9 and Chris Jones at No. 6, Mahomes missed the proverbial medal stand and fell three spots after being No. 1 on last year's list. The top three contained San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at No. 3, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at No. 2, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at No. 1.
What do those three players have in common? Nick Wright of FS1 connected the dots.
Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz reasonably noted that players don't take the list very seriously, therefore the rankings should be taken with a grain of salt. And still...
I was reminded of a 2020 tweet from Brittany Mahomes from the season following the last time Mahomes was ranked No. 4 by his peers.
Seth Keysor of The Chief in the North used Hill's No. 1 ranking to highlight what KC did post-Hill, particularly on the shoulders of Mahomes, Kelce, Jones, Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo.
Kurtis Seaboldt of Sports Radio 810 WHB summarized Mahomes's ranking in two points.
Steven St. John of 810 WHB took a grateful tone following the ranking and may or may not have ordered his Super Bowl LIX championship gear.
Zack Eisen of Kansas City Chiefs On SI found a positive angle before the top 10 was even announced.
Looking back on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's refusal to say Mahomes's name during his Top 100 interview, even the rival pass-catcher seemed to acknowledge that Mahomes clearly deserved the top spot.
Hill's greatness as a player doesn't deserve to be questioned, even though his ranking over Mahomes has been rightfully criticized. ...Unfortunately for me, Twitter/X doesn't let you decide which of your tweets go viral, so my recollection of a Hill vs. L'Jarius Sneed matchup from the Chiefs' playoff win over the Dolphins was the one that made the rounds. (Sneed, for what it's worth, was snubbed from the Top 100 entirely.)