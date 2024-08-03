Peers Sell Patrick Mahomes Short on NFL Top 100 List
Coming off his second Super Bowl victory in a row, there didn't seem to be any doubt about how Patrick Mahomes's peers viewed him. Despite that, the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback wasn't acknowledged as the best in the business on Friday.
In this year's NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 list, Mahomes drops from first to fourth. The two-time MVP gets knocked off his 2023 throne and fails to take home that widely expected accolade.
The top 100 list is voted on by players, making it a key piece of recognition for anyone who makes the cut. Mahomes is one of two signal-callers in the top 10, accompanied by only Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. The next group of 10 was headlined by Buffalo Bills standout Josh Allen, Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans up-and-comer C.J. Stroud.
Something that potentially factored into players' voting is Mahomes might be coming off the most underwhelming regular-season effort of his career. In 16 starts, he threw for 4,183 yards but tossed just 27 touchdowns compared to a personal high 14 interceptions. A 92.6 passer rating, 63.1 QBR and 48.2% success rate all marked worsts for him over the course of a full season.
As he routinely does, however, Mahomes came alive during the playoffs. In four games, he completed nearly 70% of his passes while posting a 6-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Mahomes dazzled in each of his outings, bringing home Super Bowl LVIII's MVP award with a 333-yard passing performance against the San Francisco 49ers.
This isn't the only top 100 list Mahomes has been named to this year. He made the TIME100 earlier in the offseason, highlighting him as one of 2024's most influential people. In a feature for TIME Magazine, the 28-year-old addressed his legacy and much more. Joshua Brisco of Kansas City Chiefs On SI covered the story.
"At the end of my time, I just want to say that I didn’t leave anything out there," Mahomes said. "My family and football are the first things I want to be great at. If I can go out there and say that I gave everything I had on the football field, expectations are what they are and whatever is going to happen is going to happen. And I can be satisfied with that."
Another year, another instance of Mahomes being recognized as a true great. With that said, the NFL clearly doesn't remember what happened the last time(s) he didn't get ranked No. 1.