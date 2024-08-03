Peers Sell Patrick Mahomes Short on NFL Top 100 List

This also means the top 3 is…



Tyreek Hill (beat by Mahomes in Round 1)

Lamar Jackson (beat by Mahomes in the AFCCG)

Christian McCaffrey (beat by Mahomes in the Super Bowl)…



Are all listed ahead of the 2x MVP, 3x SB Champion & 3x SB MVP.



🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️