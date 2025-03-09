One Mock Draft Has Chiefs Taking Underrated Talent in 1st-Round
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency next week and then the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result.
The Chiefs will also have to address the key free agents they can potentially lose next week in free agency. The Chiefs will likely spend most on the offensive side, leaving the defense to fill the holes in the draft.
One latest mock draft has the Chiefs taking an underrated pick in the first-round that will be a good player to play alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones and in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
CBS Sports Writer Ryan Wilson has the Chiefs taking defensive tackle Darius Alexander out of Toledo with the 31st pick overall.
"Darius Alexander had great tape for Toledo last fall, then balled out at the Senior Bowl against some of the best players in the country and followed that up with a solid week at the combine," said Wilson.
"He's a high-motor player who has both juice and power, consistently uses his hands well and is not only disruptive as a pass rusher but is hard to move against the run. He's improved his draft stock after the season, after the college all-star games and now after the combine. Don't expect that trend to change in the lead up to the draft."
Alexander will come in and be a player who can instantly start for the Chiefs' defense. He has a great college career and can help the Chiefs stop the run and get after the quarterback.
Being that the Chiefs will likely have to find defensive tackle in this year's draft, picking Alexander at this spot is good and an underrated pick coming from a small Division I conference.
