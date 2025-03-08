One Offensive Tackle the Chiefs Should Look at Drafting
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line next season is going to look a lot different. The Chiefs traded away their best offensive lineman earlier this week and now will have to find more than one offensive lineman to replace him.
The Chiefs are coming off a season where they took a massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and they have already started to make moves before free agency begins next week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
They can address their offensive line needs in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in April. The Chiefs will have to make sure they have a good draft class.
One player that the Chiefs can draft is not on my teams' radar. And that is offensive tackle Marcus Mbow out of the University of Purdue. Mbow is coming off a good college season and can be a player that can instantly step in and start for the Chiefs in his rookie season.
"Mbow is a lean, athletic right tackle prospect. The Purdue product has the movement skills of a tight end -- he’s at his best in space. In the run game, he has the speed and agility to cut off from the back side and he gets to the second level in a hurry on combos and pulls," said NFL Media Analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
"He is very nimble to redirect and connect to linebackers in space. He does need to add some core strength, though, as he can be a little flimsy against stronger edge players at the point of attack. In pass pro, he can cover up speed rushers easily and redirect against counter moves. However, he will get tugged and pulled by bigger rushers. Overall, Mbow needs to get stronger, but zone-run teams are going to love him."
