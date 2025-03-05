BREAKING: Insider Explains Why Chiefs Are Trading Joe Thuney
The Kansas City Chiefs made a shocking move on Wednesday. The Chiefs traded away their star offensive lineman Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears.
The move was shocking to many around the National Football League. Thuney is one of the best offensive linemen in the league and the Chiefs' best.
For a team that struggled up front on the line this moves is surprising. The Chiefs are looking to improve the offensive lineman this offseason and losing one of the best linemen do not make much sense.
The Chiefs are now in search of multiple offensive linemen. If they want to get back to the Super Bowl next season, they will have to find good protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, now that just got more difficult with trading Thuney to Chicago.
"Trading Joe Thuney wasn't easy for the Chiefs. He's LOVED in that building," said Sports Illustrated Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer on X/Twitter. "But KC has the NFL's highest-paid center, and now, on a tag, its highest-paid guard. And being in that spot, tough to extend Thuney, at 32, too.
"Thuney is entering the final year of the five-year, $80 million deal he signed with the Chiefs during 2021 free agency," said Sports Illustrated Senior Write Liam McKeone. "He earned two first-team All-Pro nominations in Kansas City and admirably filled in at left tackle during the team's playoff run this past season. Unfortunately, his limitations were exposed by the Eagles in the Super Bowl."
"Thuney is undoubtedly an excellent player. But with Smith and center Creed Humphrey currently slated to count for over $30 million against the cap combined, KC had to shed some salary to improve the unit as a whole. Thuney's age and expiring contract made him the ideal candidate for just that, even if he's still a very good lineman."
Now the Chiefs are left with more questions than answers. They will definitively need to land a top offensive lineman in the upcoming free agency period. And heading into the 2025 NFL Draft that might be their top focus.
The Chiefs Super Bowl window is still open, but it will be harder if they have similar protection for their quarterback like they did last season.
