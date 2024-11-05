Patrick Mahomes Helped Off Field, Returns to Game After Suffering Ankle Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs endured the league's biggest injury scare on Monday Night Football when quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed to be helped off the field after suffering an ankle injury while throwing a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mahomes was escaping pressure before finding running back Samaje Perine for the score, when Mahomes planted with his right foot and grimaced as he delivered the shovel pass.
As Mahomes was working his way back to the field, Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI considered what the Chiefs would do if Mahomes ends up missing any time at all.
"Carson Wentz hasn't thrown a regular-season pass since Week 18 of last season, and while he's capable of going on a relative heater, his floor is also very low," Foote wrote. "The Chiefs' best chances to win both now and later reside with him not being on the field for too long. The reigning champs will hope for Mahomes's latest injury to not linger, and the fact that he returned to Monday's game is a massive plus. Without Mahomes on the field, the Chiefs' outlook would shift in the most drastic way possible. He's the consensus best player in the sport – those simply don't grow on trees. Even without him playing his best football this season, he's the straw that stirs the drink and, in many ways, the glue that's held the Kansas City offense together this year. With injuries at wide receiver, running back and tight end, the two-time MVP has handled everything in stride better than just about anyone could. That includes playing through his own pain, which it looks like he's doing late in Week 9."