NFL Insider Reveals Isiah Pacheco's Timeline to Return from Injury, Target Date
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been sidelined since suffering a fractured fibula in Week 2, but thanks to a report before the start of Week 9's Sunday action, Chiefs fans should be able to start looking forward to the return of KC's starting running back.
On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport joined NFL GameDay and provided an update on Pacheco's timeline to return.
"The Kansas City Chiefs, still undefeated despite all their injuries, they play the Bucs tomorrow night," Rapoport began. "Obviously, Isiah Pacheco, on IR, not gonna play, but help is on the way. My understanding is [that] Pacheco, who suffered a fractured fibula, is expected to resume practice in two-to-three weeks. He's targeting a late-November return, so the rich continue to get richer."
For Pacheco, who remains on the injured reserve list, a "return to practice" would likely mean the opening of his 21-day ramp-up window that allows a player to return to practice before being forced to occupy a roster spot.
On the slowest-progressing end of Rapoport's timeline and with Pacheco taking the entire 21-day practice window, Pacheco could return in early-December as opposed to late-November, but either outcome, barring a setback, would have Pacheco back for at least four games before the start of the playoffs.
The Chiefs travel to Carolina to face the bumbling Panthers on November 24 before hosting consecutive home divisional games against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29 and Los Angeles Chargers on December 8.
In Pacheco's absence, the Chiefs have enjoyed an unlikely reunion and perhaps even more unlikely renaissance from veteran running back Kareem Hunt, who leads the team on the ground with 84 carries for 308 yards and four touchdowns. Undrafted rookie Carson Steele has been the next man up in the running rotation with 41 carries for 140 yards, while veteran Samaje Perine sees the field more often in passing situations, with nine catches for 104 yards outshining his 13 carries for 45.
Meanwhile, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has returned from the non-football illness (NFI) list but has not suited up in 2024.
While Hunt has been consistent and productive for the Chiefs, a Pacheco-Hunt duo would help keep both runners fresh for a playoff run, if Hunt is able to withstand his workload until Pacheco returns. Steele has also been reasonably effective, but some early-season fumbling issues can make a young back harder to trust in big moments.
As the Chiefs' offense has been ravaged by injuries at running back, wide receiver and tight end, Pacheco's return can't come soon enough as the reigning back-to-back champions pursue a three-peat.