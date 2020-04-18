Arrowhead Report
Patrick Mahomes surpasses Tom Brady (in jersey sales)

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes not only beat former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the field last season, he has now prevailed in the sales battle as well.

According to the NFL Player’s Association, Mahomes ended Brady’s streak of 18 consecutive top-selling seasons.

The NFLPA’s sales rankings come from officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold by online and traditional retail outlets including Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO, Wincraft and Funko.

Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, t-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more, according to the NFLPA.

Sports Illustrated’s Bill Enright broke down the rankings.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the top spot from Tom Brady in total merchandise sales for the 2019 and 2020 season. 
According to the NFL Player Association, sales of Brady merchandise finished second among all active players. The former Patriots and now Buccaneers quarterback has finished in the top three of jersey sales for 18 consecutive years. Rounding out the most popular jersey is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who finished with the third-highest selling jersey.  
There are a total of six quarterbacks in the top 10 for most popular jersey sales. Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr., Khalil Mack and George Kittle were the other non-passers with top-selling merchandise to join that group.

Mahomes also outsold all other athletes in terms of ornaments from Kansas City-based manufacturing company Hallmark. The Super Bowl LIV MVP also sold more Hawaiian-style shirts, bobbleheads, figurines, squishy toys, Fatheads and youth apparel than any other player.

Mahomes sold three times more Wincraft pins, koozies, posters and stickers than the next player, Baker Mayfield.

Travis Kelce was the only other Chiefs player on the Top 50 sales list, as the star tight end came in at No. 26.

