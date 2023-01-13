Mahomes, Kelce and Jones Highlight 6 Chiefs on AP NFL All-Pro Teams

The Kansas City Chiefs had a whopping seven players make the Pro Bowl for their efforts on the field, and they were close to matching that number for the AP NFL All-Pro teams. The first- and second-team lists were revealed on Friday morning, and there are six Chiefs who appear in either group.

Highlighting the first-team ballot is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, followed by tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend. Out of all players voted to the first-team, Kelce joined Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as the only other one to be a unanimous selection (top vote on all 50 ballots). AP Lead NFL Writer Rob Maaddi has a more in-depth breakdown of a new voting system that's in its first year, as well as subsequent rankings for everyone who was a first- or second-teamer in 2023.

Mahomes's 2022-23 campaign has been one of the best of his career, and he finished the regular season leading the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns and QBR. Additionally, he broke the league's single-season record for total yards of offense and is the odds-on favorite to win the NFL MVP award for the second time in his career. Kelce, his right-hand man on offense, extended his historic 1,000-yard receiving streak to seven seasons in a row and is now extending his All-Pro streak to the same degree. Kelce recorded 1,338 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games this year.

Shifting gears to defense and special teams, both Jones and Townsend were phenomenal this season. Jones tied a career-high with 15.5 sacks in the regular season, also playing much-improved run defense under defensive line coach Joe Cullen. He cemented his status as a premier interior rusher in the league, and he'll now make his very first All-Pro first-team as a result. In just his third season, Townsend is now making his first appearance on this list after averaging 50.4 yards per punt with a 45.6 net average and also making his very first Pro Bowl in the process.

On the All-Pro second team, a pair of interior offensive lineman make the cut for the Chiefs. At left guard, Joe Thuney is rewarded for playing through multiple injuries and still having a very productive season. Thuney is now a second-team All-Pro for the second time in his career and is eligible to participate in his first Pro Bowl. Humphrey has ascended in just two short years to the cream of the proverbial crop of NFL centers, making the Pro Bowl this year and now being able to add "All-Pro" to his resume as well.