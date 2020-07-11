Patrick Mahomes Wins Wager with KC Native Rob Riggle in American Century Championship

Kansas City native Rob Riggle will have to write a $2,500 check to a charity of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ choosing thanks to a charitable round of golf in Lake Tahoe on Saturday.

Mahomes called out Riggle on Twitter shortly after the two learned they would be playing partners for the second round of the American Century Championship.

Though Riggle had the better score through most of the back nine, Mahomes settled in, either bogeying or finishing at par on the final three holes. Riggle, on the other hand, had three double-bogeys at the same time.

Mahomes finished with -1 points, two better than his round-one -3 performance. The quarterback is in a three-way tie for 46th with -4.

Riggle holds -7 points after holding zero heading into round two. He sits in 48th place.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce joined Riggle with a struggle on Saturday, decreasing his score from -3 to -11. He dropped from 47th to 54th place.

Mahomes and Kelce continued to have fun on the course with shenanigans adding further highlights to the fun they had in round one.

At one point Mahomes snuck up on Kelce and proceeded to throw a pine cone at his back before running away.

Mahomes also took a piggyback ride on Kelce in front of boaters after teeing off on hole 18.

The final round of the tournament begins broadcast at 2 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

Neither Mahomes nor Kelce will be in contention for the championship, but the winnings they do collect will go straight to charities to help fight COVID-19 and social injustice.