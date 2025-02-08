REPORT: Chiefs Could Lose Star Defender to AFC West Rival
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, but when that's all said and done, they will have some pretty tough decisions to make during the offseason.
One of the most critical decisions the Chiefs will have to make is determining what to do with linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton is slated to hit free agency, and he will surely command a lot of attention on the open market.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has put together a list of the top linebackers who are scheduled to become free agents, and when it came to Bolton, Cameron thinks that Kansas City could potentially lose him to the Las Vegas Raiders.
"With Robert Spillane’s contract set to expire this offseason, the Raiders face the difficult decision of whether to extend the 29-year-old linebacker," Cameron wrote. "Armed with ample cap space, Vegas could opt to invest in a younger option that emulates a similar skill set as a strong downhill run stopper in Bolton. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is familiar with Bolton’s game, as they've played against each other in the AFC West, which could ease the investment required to bring in the 25-year-old. "
Losing Bolton would be rough, as he has been absolutely critical to the Chiefs' defensive success the past several years. But having him poached by a division rival would be even tougher.
Bolton played in 16 games during the regular season, rattling off 106 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a couple of fumble recoveries and six passes defended.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Missouri, was selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He then went on to immediately establish himself as a critical piece during his rookie campaign, posting 112 tackles.
Bolton then broke out in 2022, racking up 180 stops, a pair of sacks, two picks and a forced fumble. Injuries limited him to just eight games in 2023, but he still managed to register 60 tackles and an interception.
The good news is that inside linebackers tend not to break the bank, so the Chiefs may be able to afford to retain Bolton.
