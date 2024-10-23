Report: Chiefs Trading for Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins to Bolster Receiver Room
For weeks, many have wondered whether the Kansas City Chiefs would make a move to improve their wide receiver room. That speculation has only grown louder and louder in recent days, and general manager Brett Veach finally answered the question on Wednesday.
Per a Wednesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kansas City is trading with the Tennessee Titans for five-time Pro Bowl wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Tennessee will receive a Day 3 NFL Draft pick in exchange for him.
"Sources: #Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins is being traded to the #Chiefs in exchange for a 5th rounder that can get to a fourth rounder," Rapoport's tweet began. "Deal is being finalized. A key veteran who could be the final piece, Hopkins name has been hot in the trade market. Now, he lands with the champs."
Rapoport adds that both Kansas City and Tennessee were "working to finalize the particulars overnight." The Titans are expected to "eat some salary and the escalators still need to be worked out" regarding the conditions of the fifth-round pick potentially turning into a fourth-rounder.
Carrying an $8.27 million base salary and some per-game roster bonuses into the year, the cap hit for Hopkins varied from just over $6M prior to Week 7 to just under $5M prior to Week 9. Considering the Chiefs' limited cap space (closer to the $4M range), an acquisition was always going to be more realistic with the sending team potentially taking on some salary.
Hopkins wasn't necessarily 100% healthy to begin the season, and it was reflected in his production. In six games thus far, the 32-year-old has hauled in 15 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. With that said, his yards per target (8.2) and success rate are both some of his highest marks in a few years. Just last season, he went over the 1,000-yard mark with the Titans and had seven touchdowns in 16 regular-season starts.
The Chiefs land their man, and now they can move forward feeling much better about the receiver room.