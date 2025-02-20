Report: Travis Kelce is Leaning Towards Return in 2025
It looks like Super Bowl LIX may have not been the final ride for legendary tight end Travis Kelce as Diana Russini reported that the former Cincinnati Bearcat is leaning towards a return in 2025. While the offseason is still young and the wounds of the Super Bowl loss are still fresh, Kelce's potential return poses some interesting questions for Kansas City.
"I can tell you from just having a few conversations with people around the league in the last few days, there's definitely a sense that Travis is going to try to play more. I haven't heard anyone say 'yeah, he's really struggling with what he wants to do.' It's definitely leaning more towards that." Russini said on the Rich Eisen Show. "That can, of course, change. It's going to be his decision and his decision only. For this Chiefs operation looking to move forward here, I think they feel pretty good that Travis has got a little bit more left in him."
We need to take Russini's words with a grain of salt. Kelce is 35 years old, he will turn 36 next season and he has 12 NFL seasons and 175 games of wear and tear on his body. While the feelings of Super Bowl LIX are fresh, the question will be does Kelce want to undergo another vigorous training camp in preparation for season number 13?
Another thing to think about is that I remember hearing similar things about Rob Gronkowski after the Buccaneers lost to the Rams in the 2022 NFL Divisinonal Round. Gronkowski never played another snap, announcing his retirement in June.
Kelce has already established his post-football plans including his podcast with his brother Jason and an acting career. Kelce may want to embark on starting a family as well.
If Kelce does return, the Chiefs are going to have to figure out how to work around his nearly $20 million dollar cap hit as they try to rebuild their offensive line.
Plus Kelce has started to show his age which means he is no longer effective as the Chiefs number one option in the passing game. Would a decreased role impact his decision?
Only time will tell but if Kelce does run it back, that is a lot of experience, knowledge and wisdom returning to the locker room.
