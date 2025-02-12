Is Chiefs' Star OL Trey Smith Too Expensive to Retain?
It has long been expected that Trey Smith will be due for a massive contract this summer regardless if it comes from the Chiefs or from Smith hitting free agency. However we finally have an idea on what that number will officially look like.
Currently the Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom has the biggest contract for NFL guards in terms of overall value at five years/ 102 million. He signed his extension in 2023. The Eagles Landon Dickerson has the biggest contract in average annual value, making 21 million dollars a season compared to Lindstrom's of 20.5 million. Dickerson signed his extension in 2024.
"It was a rough (Super Bowl) finish admittedly, but the 6th Round pick out of Tennessee has already done more than enough to stake claim as one of the top pending free agents in the league. There’s a legitimate path to Smith securing a contract at or near Landon Dickerson’s current $21M per year mark." Wrote Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti.
As the Chiefs only have under 16 million dollars in available cap space and a ton of needs along their roster, it appears Smith has played his final game for Kansas City.
There's another point that could drive up Smith's value. While Lindstrom and Dickerson received massive deals, both were extensions with the team that drafted them. Robert Hunt was the only man within the top seven highest-paid guards to have signed with a new team in free agency.
Due to Miami's GM Chris Grier holding steadfast in his unwavering belief that interior offensive linemen do not matter, despite his 212 million dollar quarterback suffering multiple head injuries since he keeps getting hit, the Dolphins allowed dominant guard Robert Hunt to walk. Hunt would be awarded a five year, 100 million dollar contract by the Carolina Panthers last offseason.
Considering that was last year's price and the value of guards have gone through the roof due to the NFL re-establishing their inside rushing attack, Smith could see numbers beyond an AAV of 21 million, especially since he has a championship pedigree. Looks the like Chiefs will have to search for another draft gem because unless the team makes some wild roster moves, Smith is as good as gone.
