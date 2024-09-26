Reports: Chiefs Reuniting with Familiar Face; High-Upside Pass Catcher Returns to KC
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly reuniting with another familiar face.
Former Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson was spotted in the Chiefs' locker room on Thursday, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Later, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported that Fortson will be signing to the Chiefs' practice squad, along with recently released running back Keaontay Ingram.
Fortson was an intriguing prospect during his original tenure with the Chiefs. After playing wide receiver at Valdosta State, the 6-foot-4 pass catcher converted to tight end with the Chiefs after going undrafted in 2019. He spent his rookie and sophomore seasons on KC's practice squad before making his NFL debut in 2021.
Fortson appeared in six games and caught two touchdowns in '21 before taking on a similar role in 2022. In '22, Fortson appeared in 13 games and caught nine passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns but suffered a season-ending injury in December. Fortson did not play in 2023 after a season-ending shoulder injury derailed his season in August. In March 2024, Fortson signed with the Miami Dolphins but was released during Miami's 53-man roster cutdowns.
Currently, the Chiefs' 53-man active roster tight ends are Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, and rookie Jared Wiley. Fortson's return could impact former Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot, who the Chiefs acquired via trade, waived, and signed to the practice squad in the span of less than a month.
While much of Hendershot's value was projected to come on special teams, Fortson could return as a big-bodied pass catching threat after he's reacclimated to the offense and could be called up via a game day activation if KC needs another body at tight end. Alternatively, perhaps the Chiefs aren't completely content with the first few games of 6-foot-6 Wiley's NFL career and see a role for Fortson to fill in the offense.
Fortson is the second former Chief to return to the team in recent weeks, as former running back Kareem Hunt returned to the practice squad before signing an active roster contract earlier this week.