Report: Chiefs Trading Conditional Pick to Cowboys for Third-Year TE
As the Kansas City Chiefs' work finalizing their initial 53-man roster continues, the club is adding a new tight end into the mix. Less than an hour before Tuesday's mandatory cutdown deadline for all 32 teams, the reigning Super Bowl champs are completing a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Kansas City is tracking to send a conditional NFL Draft selection to Dallas in exchange for Peyton Hendershot. He later added that it's a 2026 seventh-round selection (potentially) heading back to the Cowboys.
Hendershot, 25, was previously slated to be waived on Tuesday. It's likely that with the news of the Cowboys' intentions coming out, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach got out ahead of a lengthy wait on the waiver priority and secured a player the team was interested in. Hendershot went undrafted in 2022, ultimately latching on with Dallas and appearing in 25 regular-season games across two seasons.
In those contests, the former Indiana standout hauled in 15 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. His primary value is on special teams, where he logged 400 combined snaps. In his sophomore campaign, he was quite active in that role by playing double-digit special teams reps for Dallas in each of the final five weeks of the regular season. He also appeared in the team's playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Hendershot will slot in behind Travis Kelce, Noah Gray and possibly rookie Jared Wiley in the Kansas City tight end room. With veteran Irv Smith Jr. being cut on Tuesday, this trade gives the Chiefs a fourth tight end with the aforementioned special teams versatility. Dave Toub values that tremendously, and he now has another piece to work with ahead of the 2024-25 season.