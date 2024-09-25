Kareem Hunt Discusses Return to Kansas City: 'I Didn't Think I'd End Up Back Here'
Kareem Hunt is officially back with the Kansas City Chiefs, now as a member of the Chiefs' active roster as the team shuffles its running back room in the absence of Isiah Pacheco. On Wednesday, Hunt spoke to members of the Kansas City media for the first time since being waived by the team in 2018.
Among Hunt's topics of conversation, the 29-year-old running back reflected on the events that led him out of Kansas City late in his age-23 season. Asked if he ever thought he'd be back in Kansas City, Hunt admitted he never expected that he'd return to the Chiefs.
"Honestly, no, I didn't think I'd end up back here," Hunt said. "But it's crazy how some things happen to work out."
Hunt's departure from Kansas City came following the publication of video of an off-the-field incident in 2018 showing Hunt shoving and kicking a woman. After he was cut, Hunt admitted that he "didn't tell [the Chiefs] everything," leading to the team choosing to cut Hunt late in his second season.
In his return to the press conference podium in Kansas City, Hunt addressed what he learned from his 2018 exit and in the years since.
"I was very young at that time, 23, had a lot of success going for me, and felt like I guess I needed time to figure myself out and learn," Hunt said. "I feel like it was good for me to do that, had the opportunity to go to the Browns and stuff, and that's my hometown, so I guess it worked out."
Asked what it was like to watch the Chiefs win multiple Super Bowls and build consistent success shortly after his exit, Hunt said it was a struggle at times — which Hunt expressed to police during a traffic stop in January 2020 — but that he was happy for the team's success.
"It was hard, but I had to think about the positive things," Hunt said on Wednesday. "I was so excited for coach Reid to win multiple Super Bowls, I wanted to be the guy to help him do that too. I've still got a lot of close friends on this team, and I couldn't be more excited for them to see them achieve their goals."
Discussing his second chance with the Chiefs, Hunt was asked what it was like emotionally when he returned to Kansas City.
"It was a lot, honestly," Hunt said. "It was a lot of emotions, I was very excited, a little nervous and stuff like that. I said, 'These guys know me, I've just gotta go and be myself."
What was the first thought that went through Hunt's mind as he reentered the building for the first time?
"Honestly, my first thought was the building smelled the same," Hunt said. "Looks the same, and it just brought back so many memories. I couldn't be more excited to go play for a head coach like coach Reid."