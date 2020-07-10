Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Sammy Watkins Defends Patrick Mahomes Against Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's Get Up

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins went on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss Patrick Mahomes' 10-year contract extension and got in a spirited exchange with Stephen A. Smith.

Smith started off by asking Watkins, who hauled in 52 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns in 2020, if the defense deserved more credit for the comebacks because, Smith said, “the last time I checked in football, you don’t score and automatically keep the ball.”

While Smith also said while he knew Mahomes was an elite talent, he doesn’t play defense and neither do any of the players on the “All-World” offense. Watkins came to the defense of his defense in his response. 

“I just think the focus right now is on Patrick Mahomes and what he can do for a team and what he has done since he’s been in the league,” Watkins said. “We’re not talking about our defense. Our defense is great. We do great on defense but we’re talking about the offense that’s been the best in the best in the league for the past freaking three or four years. We’re talking about a guy who’s been playing at the highest level and has been doing every insane thing a quarterback can do.”

Smith took exception to Watkins’ assertion that he didn’t believe Mahomes was an unbelievable talent at the quarterback position. He said he thought Mahomes was “the man” and Watkins responded, “And he’s going to be the man for the next 10 to 15 years.”

Watkins then said the Chiefs were going to be a dynasty for years to come because Mahomes can lead the team with at least “a top-10 defense.”

Marcus Spears jumped to the defense of the Chiefs and Watkins as he told Smith all the defense talk is not necessary because Mahomes has already overcome it.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Retirement isn't on Andy Reid's Mind — 'If It Takes Me Into My 70s, Then Let's Roll'

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid doesn't appear to have plans to retire anytime soon, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes locked up for the next decade in KC.

Joe Andrews

by

Joshua Brisco

Everything You Need to Know about Patrick Mahomes' 10-Year Contract Extension

Patrick Mahomes just became a very rich man. Mahomes also gave the Kansas City Chiefs a nice discount in his new contract extension that could pay him half a billion dollars.

ConnerChristopherson

Patrick Mahomes is Worth His Half-Billion Dollar Contract (and More)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a contract extension that could be worth more than half a billion dollars. The crazy thing? There's absolutely no doubt that he deserves it.

Sam Hays

by

Joshua Brisco

Mitchell Schwartz Addresses Recent Anti-Semitic Rhetoric in the Sports World

In an Instagram post Wednesday night, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz responded to recent anti-Semitic messages from Philadelphia Eagles DeSean Jackson and former NBA player Stephen Jackson

Tucker D. Franklin

How Much Will Patrick Mahomes Actually Make from his $503 Million Contract?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a massive 10-year, $503 million contract extension, but how much of that money will he actually receive?

Joshua Brisco

by

SHIP14

BREAKING: Patrick Mahomes signs 10-Year, $503 Million Contract Extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — MVP and Super Bowl MVP — Patrick Mahomes has reportedly signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension with the Chiefs.

Joshua Brisco

by

KLaw27

Colin Kaepernick is the Perfect Backup Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs

Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback of the San Fransisco 49ers, could be a perfect fit as Patrick Mahomes' backup for the Kansas City Chiefs under the direction of Head Coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Mark Van Sickle

by

KC Mike

Patrick Mahomes and His Big Dumb Cartoon Money

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just became very, very, very, very, very rich. That's fine.

jacobharris

Chiefs Announce Ticketing Plan For 2020

With the NFL season nearing and cases of COVID-19 increasing, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced a ticketing plan Wednesday that won't include season tickets for 2020.

Tucker D. Franklin

'Pat Wants to Win' — How Patrick Mahomes' Contract Shows He Loves Kansas City

After the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year, $503 million extension Monday, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach noted it couldn’t have been done without compromises.

Tucker D. Franklin