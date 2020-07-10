Kansas City City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins went on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss Patrick Mahomes' 10-year contract extension and got in a spirited exchange with Stephen A. Smith.

Smith started off by asking Watkins, who hauled in 52 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns in 2020, if the defense deserved more credit for the comebacks because, Smith said, “the last time I checked in football, you don’t score and automatically keep the ball.”

While Smith also said while he knew Mahomes was an elite talent, he doesn’t play defense and neither do any of the players on the “All-World” offense. Watkins came to the defense of his defense in his response.

“I just think the focus right now is on Patrick Mahomes and what he can do for a team and what he has done since he’s been in the league,” Watkins said. “We’re not talking about our defense. Our defense is great. We do great on defense but we’re talking about the offense that’s been the best in the best in the league for the past freaking three or four years. We’re talking about a guy who’s been playing at the highest level and has been doing every insane thing a quarterback can do.”

Smith took exception to Watkins’ assertion that he didn’t believe Mahomes was an unbelievable talent at the quarterback position. He said he thought Mahomes was “the man” and Watkins responded, “And he’s going to be the man for the next 10 to 15 years.”

Watkins then said the Chiefs were going to be a dynasty for years to come because Mahomes can lead the team with at least “a top-10 defense.”

Marcus Spears jumped to the defense of the Chiefs and Watkins as he told Smith all the defense talk is not necessary because Mahomes has already overcome it.