Should Mitchell Leap Hunt on Chiefs' Depth Chart?
The Kansas City Chiefs gave two running backs one-year contracts to come in and be the backup behind Isiah Pacheco. Those two players are Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell, respectively. This was part of a free agency that was mildly successful for the Chiefs.
Pacheco has a lot riding on next season, as it's a contract year, and his future with the Chiefs is up in the air. Pacheco has been a good running back for the Chiefs up to this point in his career, but last year, he suffered an injury that kept him out for the majority of the season.
This led to the Chiefs activating Hunt off of their practice squad, where he would go on to be their main workhorse for the remainder of the season.
His return to the team came after a five-year stint with the Cleveland Browns, but in 2024, he had one of his most successful seasons. He led the team in rushing yards with 728 and had seven touchdowns as well, on 200 carries, the second most in his career.
Hunt came in and ran hard for the Chiefs, which explains why they were so eager to get him back on the team with a one-year deal. He's the projected backup behind Pacheco, and I think that's in large part due to his successful season with them last year.
However, they also signed Mitchell to a one-year contract. Mitchell didn't play in 2024 due to an injury he suffered in the preseason, which kept him out all year. Mitchell has had an injury history and has never been able to play more than 11 games in his career.
If that's the case, why would I possibly think he should be the backup over Hunt? The reason why I believe he should be is because Mitchell has more upside than Hunt and is a couple of years younger. Mitchell has more speed and is more of an unknown as to what his ceiling is as a player.
They both have one-year contracts and including them with Pacheco, they're all fighting for a roster spot next season. Having Mitchell as the immediate backup in case of an injury gives him another chance to show what he could be in the NFL, given more opportunities and health.
They already know what they have in Hunt, demoting him to the third-stringer gives them a chance to see what Mitchell has to offer, and if it doesn't work out, they could always move back to Hunt. All I'm saying is that it's worth it for the Chiefs to give Mitchell a legitimate chance if Pacheco goes down with an injury.
You can always make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Please then go check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.