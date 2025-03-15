Chiefs Receive Final Grade For Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the more active teams in free agency, with a lot of new players coming onto the team and even more leaving. That's not to mention the players they re-signed back with the team, not even allowing them to hit the market.
PFF recently published grades for all 32 teams in the NFL, and the Chiefs got a good grade of B-. This grade doesn't reflect recent free-agent acquisitions like Gardner Minshew or Bailey Zappe, which are good depth pieces for their backup quarterback role.
The Chiefs tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for the worst grade in the AFC West, as they both got a B-. It's clear that if the Chiefs want to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the fourth consecutive year, they better hope that the free agents they've signed are worth it.
They only got good grades on their contracts with Nick Bolton and Trey Smith. The reasoning is that PFF predicted Bolton's contract spot on, which means the Chiefs paid the right price for him without overpaying. He's a young core piece of their defense, but they did prioritize him over safety Justin Reid in free agency.
PFF views the Chiefs moving off of Joe Thuney in favor of Trey Smith as another good move for them. They believe he's a consistently good player and could be their starter from now on, though they do believe the franchise tag placed on him was a bit of an overpay.
Something that doesn't bode well for the future of the Chiefs is that their grades are all average for the players they signed in free agency from other teams. The deal they frowned the most on was signing offensive tackle Jaylen Moore.
Their rationale was that Moore played well in the opportunities he was given, but the Chiefs offered him a sizable contract without enough tape to show he was worth what they paid him. This signing got a below-average grade.
Elijah Mitchell and Kristian Fulton got average grades, with their potential to hit a new stride with the Chiefs. They could step up and be valuable for the team, but they also can fade into obscurity.
