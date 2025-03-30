Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco Has Plenty Riding on the Upcoming Season
The Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season averaging the 11th-fewest rushing yards per game of any team in the National Football League. Had they averaged one yard fewer per game, they would have been one of the bottom 10 teams in the league in the category this past season.
The Chiefs' inability to run the ball was often masked by the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes, and a Chiefs offense that finished in the top half of passing yards per game this past season. However, a competent run game may have made things easier in the Super Bowl.
So many things went wrong for the Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles that it would be hard to point to one thing that could have changed the result. However, rushing for 49 yards on 11 attempts in the Super Bowl indicates falling behind big early and an inefficient ground game.
Like many other teams, the Chiefs have undervalued the running back position, and doing so has cost them dearly. They have not invested much in the running back position over the past few seasons. That may need to change as soon as next offseason. Some would argue this offseason.
The Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 players to become free agents next offseason. Kansas City has several critical players set to hit free agency in 2026, including veteran running back Isiah Pacheco. PFN ranked Pacheco as the 61st-best free agent available in 2026.
PFN noted that Pacheco's production had begun to slip even before his injuries sidelined him for most of this past season. The Chiefs reportedly want to see if he can stay healthy this season before giving him a contract, solidifying next season as a prove-it season for Pacheco.
"Through two seasons, Isiah Pacheco's running style netted him 4.7 yards per carry, but he struggled in an injury-plagued 2024 (10 missed games) and averaged just 3.7 yards per attempt. Since entering the league, he ranks sixth in gain rate (85.6% of his carries result in gained yardage, RB average: 82.3%), and that'll draw attention from offense in search of balance should he hit the open market after this season," PFN said.
