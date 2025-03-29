Chiefs' Kareem Hunt Ready For Another Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have found a lot of success over the years. But that does not start right at the beginning of the season.
That starts months and months before when the team is getting ready for the new season. It starts before training camp and continues in training camp. That is when you see the difference between the great and good teams. How do they handle training camp?
The Chiefs fell one game short last season of reaching their ultimate goal of holding another Super Bowl Trophy. But heading into the 2025 season and with a bad taste in their mouth from the Super Bowl loss, every player and member of the franchise wants to get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time.
The Chiefs had to make some moves this offseason, and they did once free agency started. The Chiefs moved off some key players, but they made some signings of their own to improve their roster for next season. They also re-signed some players to bring back the leadership and chemistry to their team.
One of those players is running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt was big for the Chiefs last season after being picked up. Hunt held down the running back position late in the season and did a good job. Hunt is now ready to get back to work and win a ring with the Chiefs. Hunt is already looking forward to training camp because he likes the way head coach Andy Reid runs the camp.
"I am very excited, man, because I feel like that is gonna help me in the long run," said Hunt. "Be able to prepare my body for the long run, the long season, and grind. And not have to start from behind, pretty much."
Hunt missed out on training camp in years past because he was not invite or was not picked up by any teams until the season was already started.
"That was without a training camp," added Hunt. "So I feel like definitely with a training camp and everything, and just taking care of my body, working every day and eating right, I feel like it will help me in the long run."
The Chiefs and Hunt are both looking for a big 2025 season. They booth have the same goals and Hunt will make sure his teammates know that as well.
