Should Chiefs Go After Edge Rusher Harold Landry III?
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history by becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason, the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season.
The Chiefs must address the offensive line and re-sign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to them.
The part where it gets difficult for the Chiefs is deciding if they want to re-sign players from the offensive side or the defensive side. But it is unlikely that the Chiefs will do it for both sides. It is going to be interesting to see what approach the franchise takes this offseason.
One player that has just become available and will be a great fit on the Chiefs' defense is edge rusher Harold Landry III.
On Friday, Landry was released by his former team, the Tenneessee Titans.
Per Titans: The Titans released edge rusher Harold Landry on Friday.
A second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Landry tallied 50.5 sacks for the Titans over the past seven seasons. Landry recorded nine sacks and 41 quarterback pressures in 2024.
Landry was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.
Landry will be a great fit on the Chiefs' defense. He is a good defender that has the size and speed to get after the quarterback. That is, one is the Chiefs can improve on defense.
Getting after the quarterback will be something that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would like to find in this year's free agency class.
Landry will also come in on a team-friendly contract. The Chiefs can give him a prove-it deals, and she if he can get that production from his Pro Bowl season.
It is a big deal for the Chiefs to have a similar defense has last season. The Chiefs want to get back to the big game and having a great defense once again will go a long way for the team.
The Chiefs will also have a chance to improve their roster in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. It is going to be an interesting offseason for the Chiefs.
