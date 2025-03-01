A Couple Cap Fixes By Chiefs Players That Can Help the Team
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
One reason it can become difficult for the Chiefs to sign free agents that they need and re-sign their free agents is the money that the team will need to do so. They have key free agents, but likely that all of them will not be back next season for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs found out on Friday that the Salary Cap for teams in 2025 will increase to $279.2 million. This is critical for them because they now have more flexibility to sign a player who can improve the team next season.
Another way the Chiefs can have more money to spend this offseason is by adjusting a couple of signing bonuses for key members of the Chiefs roster.
"Quick" Cap Fixes for the Convert Patrick Mahomes' roster bonus to signing (+$25.8M) Convert Chris Jones' roster bonus to signing (+$12M) Convert Travis Kelce's roster bonus to signing (+$10M) Extend Joe Thuney @ 2 yrs, $40M; $20M bonus (+$10M)," said Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac.
If the Chiefs have to clear some money to sign more key free agents this off season, those players are the ones that know what it takes to win a Super Bowl, and having the right players in place on their team is huge to help reach what everyone wants and that is another Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will now turn to free agency next month and see what players they can get and what players they will lose. Their Super Bowl window is wide open as long as they have number 15 under center.
