Should Chiefs Sign Gerald Everett as Temporary Travis Kelce Replacement?
Chicago Bears tight end Gerald Everett signed a two-year contract with the team in 2024, and despite playing in 17 games, he only started four as the organization has Cole Kmet as their TE1, and Everett had eight total catches.
Everett, a familiar face from his time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams is listed as a prime cut candidate by Pro Football Focus.
Everett is a nightmare on the football field. He's faster than he looks, he has great strength and balance, plus longtime fans remember him scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter during the Chiefs 54-51 Monday Night Football loss to the Rams in 2018.
However, Everett doesn't fit in Ben Johnson's offense. Johnson likes blocking tight ends that stick their hand in the dirt. Everett is like Travis Kelce, a tight-end hybrid who stands up at the line of scrimmage and attacks secondaries like a receiver.
"During his last two seasons in Detroit, Ben Johnson dialed up the fourth-most plays with two tight ends on the field. The Bears already have one viable option in Cole Kmet, but Johnson will presumably want to upgrade from Everett." Wrote PFF's Bradley Locker. "After inking a two-year, $12 million deal with Chicago in 2024, Everett played only 247 snaps and was targeted just 12 times, good for a 41.5 PFF receiving grade. Releasing the 30-year-old would free up $5.5 million in cap space and the pursuit of a better player like Mike Gesicki or Tyler Conklin."
If the Bears do cut him, Everett is cheap, a scheme fit, and a thorn in the side of defensive coordinators. He automatically provides Patrick Mahomes a safety valve in the passing game as Everett knows how to manipulate and exploit coverages, plus he is a handful to bring down.
There are things in life that exist yet are unable to be seen with the human eye. Like an atom or a single grain of salt. Gerald Everett being tackled by one defender can be added to that list.
Everett is a younger, faster Travis Kelce. He opens up the outside and when defenses focus their attention on the wide receivers, Everett eats linebackers up for breakfast. A smart move for all.
