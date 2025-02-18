Should the Chiefs Make a Run at Bengals' Star Tee Higgins?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March. The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
They will also need to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes a couple more weapons on the outside. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy will go into the 2025 season as the No. 1 target. But outside of that, it is unknown who can be a reliable target. Their lack of a run game was a concern all last season as well. The Chiefs will be buyers in the running back market.
The Chiefs can potentially go after one of the best receivers in football in Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins, who is expected to be franchise tagged. If the Chiefs find a way to trade for Tee Higgins it will shock the NFL world. Pairing him with Mahomes will be dangerous and they will cause problems for every defense.
"Spotrac projects Higgins to earn a four-year, $101 million deal as a free agent," said sports journalist Aaliyan Mohammed. "The Chiefs will have to shed some cap space, but they could be a real threat to steal Higgins from their AFC rival Cincinnati Bengals if they decide to make a run at him. Higgins leaving Joe Burrow to join Patrick Mahomes would be another wrinkle in the Chiefs and Bengals' recent rivalry."
This can make more sense because the Chiefs can be moving on from multiple wide receivers in the off season. The Chiefs can also potentially lose their legendary tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce still has to make a decision whether he will return or retire. If he retires the Chiefs will be all in on trying to get Higgins to Kansas City.
