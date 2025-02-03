Should the Chiefs Trade for Myles Garrett?
Earlier this morning, star pass rusher Myles Garrett requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have not been a championship contender for a while now, with their last playoff win coming in 2021 where they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wildcard round.
Garrett made it clear his goal has always been to compete for a title, stating: "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl."
The 29-year old is the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and was a DPOY finalist this season as well. According to ESPN, Garrett's 102.5 career sacks is 5th-all time for any player in their first 8 seasons.
Ever since being selected 1st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Browns, Garrett has made immediate impact and has been one of the league's premier pass rushers. The question now shifts to where that talent could be taken next season.
The Kansas City Chiefs should heavily consider trading for Garrett. The Chief's have been linked multiple times to pass rushers in the upcoming draft, with experts predicting them to land top prospects such as Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. or Mississippi's Walter Nolen.
The Chiefs already have a reputable defensive front, with All-Pro Chris Jones and George Karlaftis leading the charge. That said, bringing in Garrett would rock the league. Firstly, Garrett expressed his desire to go to a contender, and there's no other team that screams winning like Kansas City.
With LB Nick Bolton and G Trey Smith possibly leaving to test out free agency, the last thing that the Chiefs want to do is close their championship window. Trading for Garrett, although costly, would allow them to maintain their reputation as one of the league's top defenses. As we all know, defense wins championships.
Garrett currently has 2 years remaining on his $125 million extension that he signed in 2020. Getting Garrett on their squad will probably cost the Chiefs upwards of 2-first round picks. The 6-time Pro Bowler and 4-time All-Pro selection has proven himself to be among the league's best defenders.
If the Chiefs want to stay the best, they'll have to get the best.