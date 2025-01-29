Skip Bayless Offers Major Criticism of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially in the Super Bowl and have a chance to go for the first three-peat in NFL history. Winning one Super Bowl is difficult, but winning three straight is nearly impossible.
That is the position that the Chiefs find themselves in.
Facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles will be difficult. However, with Mahomes leading the way, there is always a chance for Kansas City to win.
While Mahomes is still viewed by most as the best quarterback in football, some disagree with that. One person who obviously disagrees with it is polarizing sports analyst Skip Bayless.
During a recent segment on "The Skip Bayless Show," Bayless offered some criticism about Mahomes. He doesn't think that the Chiefs' quarterback is anything like his old self anymore.
"Has anybody out there but me noticed that Patrick Mahomes is no longer Patrick Mahomes?" Bayless questioned. "That super-duper star, who took the NFL by storm in his first five years by 'Bombs away, everybody go long and I'll throw it 80 yards for touchdown after touchdown. Storm! Storm! Storm!' Patrick Ma-Home Run is what he used to be. That guy is gone, along with much of the splash and the flash."
Bayless continued on with his thoughts, taking more shots at Mahomes' game.
"This Mahomes has turned into the ultimate dink-and-dunk artist. Tell me I'm wrong," Bayless declared. "No NFL quarterback gets rid of the ball quicker than Patrick Mahomes. Instead of high-rolling hundreds, trying to hit the casino jackpot the way he used to -- especially in his first couple of years -- this Mahomes just quietly and patiently plays the dollar slots. And it's not like he's 40 now and conceding to age. Nope. Patrick Mahomes is playing like a grandpa at the ripe old age of 29."
Obviously, everyone is welcome to have their own opinions. Bayless isn't a fan of watching Mahomes play, but there are plenty of fans and analysts who would completely disagree with him.
Mahomes can have the last laught by leading Kansas City to yet another championship.
Hopefully, the Chiefs will see a historic performance from their superstar quarterback. Mahomes and company are on the brink of history and the hope is that they can make that history by defeating the Eagles.