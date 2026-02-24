What Jeremiyah Love's Combine Plan Could Mean For Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering arguably the most pivotal offseason since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018. Coming off a playoff-less 2025 season, the Chiefs clearly need to make improvements in several areas across the roster.

Those include running back, defensive line, secondary, and wide receiver . With the 2026 NFL Combine kicking off this week, the spotlight will be on the incoming prospects, who be looking to impress scouts and front offices with on-field drills that highlight their super-human talents.

One of the prospects in this year's class that will garner plenty of attention during the pre-draft process is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love .

On Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Love will participate in the combine, including the 40-yard dash. It was assumed that Love would be inclined to participate in multiple drills at the combine, but what does this mean for the Chiefs?

Could Love's Participation Affect Kansas City's Ability to Draft Him in the First Round?

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is an argument to be made that the NFL combine is an overhyped event, as most of the drills do not necessarily translate to on-field production on Sundays, but we have seen teams overdraft players due to top-end performances in events such as the 40-yard dash.

The Chiefs have been linked to several players in mock drafts, but the former Notre Dame running back is becoming an overwhelming favorite for Kansas City's pick at No. 9. However, if Love dominates this week in meetings and drills, the potential superstar running back could continue to rise up draft boards and be taken before the Chiefs are on the clock.

Should Kansas City Want Love Off the Board?

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a tantalizing decision because the Chiefs have needs at other, more valuable positions, but with only six picks, Kansas City may have to take the best player available. Not only is Love the best running back in the class, but he may be the best prospect in the draft altogether. He has the ability to single-handedly turn around the Chiefs' rushing attack, which has been dormant for the last two seasons.

With a strong outing at the combine, Love can easily be taken inside the top 5, and it could persuade a team lower in the draft order to trade up and jump the Chiefs. While Love would be a beneficial addition to Kansas City's roster, the Chiefs need to prioritize a pass rusher, so Love being off the board before No. 9 could be a blessing in disguise.