Sore Losers Still Talking Chiefs, Refs and Swift
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl and did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long.
The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game and to the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
After the Chiefs picked up the victory over the Bills on Sunday many fans expressed their frustration with the NFL officiating in the matchup. Many fans are now calling the NFL rigged and that the refs call the game a certain way when the Chiefs are playing. Some fans are growing tired of the constant success that the Chiefs are having.
One NFL Hall of Famer gave his thoughts about the game and it was clear that it was similar to the fans point of view.
"Because of what has been going on with the officiating with the Chiefs, yes most people would say that would be, those are two plays that could have made a difference in the game," said Bills Hall of Famer Andre Reed on The Jim Rome Show. "The bottom line is that you just got to go out there and not play against the refs. But you kind of are to a certain point. And a lot of Chiefs fans will tell me I do not know what I am talking about but that might be the case."
"But when you are going to Kansas City, you gotta beat a lot of people. You gotta beat the team, you gotta beat the fans, you gotta beat the refs, you gotta beat Taylor Swift, you gotta beat everybody. And if you go out there and throw that out the window, go out there and play football and beat Kansas City at their own game and beat them, that all is not going to be said. And we did not do that."
"Again a lot of questions need to be answered this offseason in Buffalo about what they are going to do. Coaching player-wise. The fans are still going to be there ... Buffalo is not going nowhere."
When it comes to any team in the NFL, when you go to your third straight Super Bowls, it is not about luck or refs giving you the game. It is about the Chiefs who are a great, well-coached team.