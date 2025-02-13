Super Bowl Performance Still Hanging Over Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce's Super Bowl LIX performance has many in Chiefs Kingdom not wanting Kelce back next season and are turning on him.
"Believe it or not, there are Kansas City fans who want Kelce released this offseason," said staff writer Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. "It's the most shocking heel turn we've seen in a while."
"Pretty apparent all season he's not hungry anymore, whether it was the podcast deal worth more than his contract, or the soon-to-be billionaire wife, his heart isn't really in it anymore," one fan wrote said Rosovoglou.
"I've thought about it, but I still love what I do," said Kelce during Super Bowl Week. "It's moments like these, weeks like these, the month that we just had in the playoffs that make me feel like I could play this game forever. I think I still got a lot of football left in me. I think this year has been one of the most special years of my life. I think it's gonna continue to make me want to do more in the football world."
If Kelce did not give his all and he knows it, Chiefs fans have every right to be upset with him. Kelce knows himself best and if he cannot give 100 percent to his teammates and the Chiefs organization it will be the right thing to do and retire. Kelce has been one of the greatest players in Chiefs history. And one of the best tight ends ever. Kelce is a future Hall of Famer.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE