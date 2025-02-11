BREAKING: Chiefs Travis Kelce with Blunt Take on Team
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
The Chiefs could not handle the Philadelphia Eagles front four all game long. They were getting after Mahomes from the start of the game to the end. The Eagles' front four was simply too much for the Chiefs' offensive line. It was not a performance this Chiefs offense wants to remember and head coach Andy Reid could not follow his game plan.
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce did not have a game that he wanted to, just like most of his teammates. The way the game went for the Chiefs no one seen that coming.
"We could not get it going offensively, I mean they just got after us on all three phases and then on top of that turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense is just drop passes, not taking advantage of you know the play call and execute," said Kelce. "I mean there is a lot that goes into it. You do not lose like that without everything going bad."
Kelce talked about what we most shocking about the loss.
"That we have not played bad all year. Just could not find that spark, we could not find that momentum. This team is going to fight till the end, forever. And you saw that at the end even with the score late. We are always going to fight."
"I think there were a lot of things going wrong. You cannot just say that it was you know the offensive line or anything like that. I think it was a cumulative of everything you know, not really going our way.
Kelce also talked about head coach Andy Reid's message to the team.
"This one is going to hurt. Let it hurt and figure out how to get better because of it."
