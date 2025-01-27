The Kansas City Chiefs Defense Comes Up Big in the Biggest Moment
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
It was a battle to the very end. The Chiefs did not have their best performance on Sunday but they did it again. They won another one-score game.
They did it behind both the offense and defense but it was the defense that did it again when they needed it the most.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo pulled off another masterpiece late in Sunday’s victory. On a critical 4th down late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs defense stopped Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a quarterback sneak but the Chiefs defense got the stop they needed. It led to the game-winning field goal for the Chiefs.
"For me, he's one of the greatest assistant coaches to ever coach the game," said Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. "When you look at his résumé, he's got one of the greatest résumés. He finds a way to close. That's what Spags does. Whether it's dropping deep and covering a tight end or whether it's sending a quarterback pressure at the end of the game, that's what he's known for. He can dial up different schematics and different blitzes to affect the opposing quarterback and he does a really, really good job at it."
The Chiefs will have their work cut out for them in two weeks. But with Sanguolo any defense will be ready. He has proven what he is capable of when he is coaching in the biggest games. We are seeing potentially the best defensive coordinator in NFL history going to the big game once again.
The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. It is the rematch of the Super Bowl from two years ago. The Eagles will try to get revenge and the Chiefs will try to do what no one has done in the NFL and win three Super Bowls in a row. The Chiefs will be favorites heading into New Orleans in two weeks.