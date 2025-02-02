The Legacy of Chiefs' Andy Reid
The Kansas City Chiefs have consistently dominated the NFL in both the regular season and the playoffs for the past 7 years. Making 3 consecutive Super Bowls, many give the credit to QB Patrick Mahomes for taking them this far season after season. However, we can't forget the mastermind behind this entire operation.
Andy Reid started his coaching career with the Green Bay Packers as an offensive assistant from 1992-1998. He only started his legacy as head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999.
In 14 seasons as their head coach, Reid led the Eagles to 9 playoff runs, 5 conference title games, and even a Super Bowl appearance in 2005. Even with all his success, he was never able to win a Super Bowl and was unfortunately fired from the team after the 2012 season.
The Chiefs in 2012 faced numerous struggles, only finishing with 2 wins by the end of the season. Following Reid's firing, they made quick work and hired him as the new head coach hoping he could revitalize the organization. In his first season as head coach, Reid led the Chiefs to an impressive 11-5 record after trading for San Francisco 49ers QB Alex Smith.
With Reid in charge, the Chiefs quickly climbed up the ranks and became one of the top teams in the AFC. Since that 2013 season, Reid has earned multiple Coach of the Year honors and has led the team to 11 psosteason appearances in 12 years. The biggest feat of all however, is taking Kansas City to the Super Bowl 5 times out of the past 6 years, cementing not only the Chiefs' legacy but crafting his own as well.
With a win in Super Bowl LIX, Reid will be 2 wins behind Playoff-win leader Bill Belichik. Reid also holds the most franchise wins in BOTH Eagles and Chiefs history.
Since starting in KC, neither Reid nor the Chiefs have looked back. With the trajectory that they're on now, it's almost certain Reid will end up as the winningest head coach in NFL postseason history, but he never gets enough credit for it.