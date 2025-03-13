The Risk of Chiefs Getting CB Kristian Fulton
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency, which has started this week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs had a lot of holes to fill on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and that was exactly what the Chiefs have done. If they were looking to stay put in free agency they would have likely been look at the same result from last season.
The Chiefs did exactly what they needed to do to kick off free agency. When many thought, the Chiefs were going to have a quiet start to free agency they did the complete opposite. The Chiefs were active and got some of the players they need to.
One the defensive they lost their key defensive back Justin Reid, but they did add a talented cornerback from their divisional rival, the Chargers. The Chiefs added cornerback Kristian Fulton. Fulton comes in and will do his best to give the Chiefs another cornerback that they can count on.
"The Chiefs needed depth at cornerback, and in Fulton have a starter to pair with Trent McDuffie. Fulton's addition allows the Chiefs some flexibility at cornerback. They can move McDuffie into slot coverage, something he excelled at in 2023, and bring in Jaylen Watson as their third cornerback if they so choose," said ESPN Chiefs Reporter Adam Teicher.
"Because of hamstring injuries, Fulton has never played more than 15 games in any of his five NFL seasons. It's probably wise for the Chiefs to prepare for the possibility that Fulton won't give the Chiefs a full season and acquire more depth at cornerback in case he doesn't."
Now the Chiefs will look to have two cornerbacks that can be game chargers and give opposing wide receivers problems. But as we know, the best ability is availability. The Chiefs will look to have a great defense next season as well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.