Chiefs Have Had a Better Free Agency Than AFC West Rivals
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency, which has started this week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
But the Chiefs did exactly what they needed to do to kick off free agency. When many thought, the Chiefs were going to have a quiet start to free agency they did the complete opposite. The Chiefs were active and got some of the players they need to.
They went right after one of the best up and coming tackle Jaylon Moore from the San Francisco 49ers. But they also adding another member from the 49ers, running back Elijah Mitchell. Then they went after one of their biggest need on the defensive side with signing Kristian Fulton.
These were all critical moves that will help them continue to be the clear favorite in the AFC West.
Their AFC West opponents made some noise in free agency but there moves did not esclipes the moves that the Chiefs have made. The Chiefs surprisly won the free agency period so far and the offseason out of all the teams in the AFC West.
And the Chiefs moves are no expected to be done as of now. The Chiefs still want to improve and be better than they were last season. They can still go add and once free agency cools down they will be going to put all their focus on the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs have had success in recent years finally talent in the draft. If it is the same this year, they will have the best class of the AFC West teams once again. The Chiefs are going to be hard to take down once again next season.
