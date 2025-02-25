Three Players the Chiefs Should Watch at the Scouting Combine
The Kansas City Chiefs will be making the trip east to Indianapolis, Indiana for the NFL Scouting Combine. This year will be different as Super Bowl runner-ups but they are still a contender in the AFC. However, the Chiefs are a roster with plenty of holes that must be addressed this offseason.
Kansas City will be focused on several key positions including right guard, left tackle, wide receiver, edge rusher, MIKE, linebacker defensive tackle, and tight end. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah called this year’s selection process a “starters draft,” and the Chiefs will be in a solid position to acquire potential starters at No. 31 overall.
With that in mind, let’s look at a few prospects Chiefs fans should watch during this week’s combine.
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
The Chiefs need more playmakers, specifically a top-tier talent at the position that can put constant stress on opposing defenses. If they’re unable to secure one this offseason, Kansas City will likely take the draft route and Egbuka makes a lot of sense.
A productive wideout at Ohio State, Egbuka is a sure-handed playmaker with great route running skills and separation ability that is vital in the Chiefs offense. The biggest question mark is his speed as he doesn’t display high-end explosiveness. If Egbuka runs in the 4.4s or higher, he has a chance to be drafted much higher but would be a top choice for the Chiefs late in the first round.
Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
Kansas City needs to add more pass rushers to their defense, especially when Mika Danna and Charles Omenihu are expected to be free agents this offseason. George Karlaftis may be the young cornerstone pass rusher but having a disruptive and pressure generator opposite of him would make the Chiefs front four even more fascinating.
Pearce has opinions on him as a prospect that range from being a potential top-10 selection to not even being drafted in the first round. If Pearce becomes available at 31, he’s the type of player that is hard to pass up on.
However, his size is a concern and will need to have a comfortable weigh-in this week along with impressive reps on the bench press to make the front office feel comfortable about selecting him at 31.
Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant
The Wolverines had two incredible defensive tackles that have dominated the trenches for the last two seasons. Grant was one of those with a massive 350-pound frame and is a member of Bruce Feldman’s Freak’s List. His weight will be something to monitor but he offers the skill set to be a disruptive and impactful nose tackle.
Grant’s draft range is anywhere in the bottom half of the first round with Super Bowl participants likely being the floor for his range. This is a terrific and powerful athlete who could have rare testing numbers in the 40 and short-shuttle, putting his impressive athletic ability at his size on display in Indianapolis.
