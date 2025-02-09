Tom Brady's Former Teammate Praises Patrick Mahomes
As the Super Bowl is just hour away, the conversation of who the greatest quarterback of all time could be shaken up as we know it, as Patrick Mahomes looks to be the only quarterback in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tom Brady still holds the GOAT status when you ask around, but Mahomes is making the conversation more indecisive. Mahomes has had a better career through his 20's than Brady did, but Brady still holds the most Super Bowl wins in history.
Former New England Patriots safety and Brady's former teammate Devin McCourty joined Mike Florio and Chris Simms on Pro Football Talk and was asked his opinion on who the greatest of all time at the quarterback position really is.
"All of us former Patriots are always going to talk about how Tom beat him {Mahomes} in a Super Bowl, so you're always going to be like 'That's the king!'," McCourty said. "To me what Mahomes is doing right now is so ridiculous. He's only been in the league for eight years and this is his fifth Super Bowl. You think about that and you're like 'What if he plays for 10 more years?"
Brady will always hold his name up to the conversation as the greatest of all time in the sport of football, given he was the first to ever bring the game to new heights. However, when a former teammate of Tom Brady says the run Mahomes is on is ridiculous, then he has to be something special.
"I think Brady will always have that kind of aura about him, but Mahomes is closing in on him," McCourty said.
The Chiefs are not unfamiliar with how the Eagles play in the Super Bowl, given this is a rematch just a few seasons removed. Now that the Chiefs are knocking on the door of history, NFL fans must know that Jalen Hurts and the rest of Philadelphia's football team isn't going to hand them the victory purely because history is on the line.
Not only does the franchise have the chance at history, but with a Chiefs win, Andy Reid's name should be remembered forever.
