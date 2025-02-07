Former NFL QB's Hot Take on Chiefs, Super Bowl, & Mahomes
Super Bowl LIX is just days away as the Kansas City Chiefs look to take down the Philadelphia Eagles to make history as the only team in the history of the NFL to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Opinions and emotions have circled both teams and their paths of getting to the final game of the season, but former quarterback Robert Griffin III has some pointers for both teams.
In a recent interview with Dan Patrick on "The Dan Patrick Show", Griffin III revealed not only his love for looking into statistics, but also revealed how each team has the chance to upset the other, but at the end of the day, Griffin wants to see greatness.
"I'll pick the game already, I think the Chiefs win. I want to see greatness," Griffin III said. "I want to see history made, and I just think Patrick Mahomes is playing so unselfishly and being so patient right now, they are very hard to stop."
However, the Eagles admittedly do have the better constructed team in terms of statistical numbers, according to Griffin.
"They {Eagles} got the 5-star players, they got the best roster in all of football. Number one scoring defense, number one total defense," Griffin said.
Griffin also had a strong take on the play calling of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
"The cuter you allow Andy Reid to be, the harder your day is going to be. If the Eagles can see that formation {inverted wishbone}, and shut it down quickly, I think it slows Andy Reid down because he knows he doesn't have all the tricks in his bag anymore."
The Chiefs have been getting "lucky" all season in terms of what fans say across social media, but to be undefeated in one score contests for as long as they have been, it cannot all come down to luck. While there are speculations of referee's favoring the Chiefs, the NFL would not send out bias officials to call the biggest game of the year, let alone history.
Griffin III also believes that if the Chiefs can win it all, and do something that has never been done before, with Mahomes leading the way, he should be regarded as the greatest of all time.
"The fact that he would be the first quarterback to three-peat, I think that makes it to where it's 'Alright, these four are greater than the seven, because he's done something that's never been done'," Griffin said. "Why do we say Brady's the GOAT? Because he did something that's never been done before. So if you can do something that even Brady couldn't accomplish, that makes you the GOAT."