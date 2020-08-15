SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Travis Kelce Announces 'Ignition Lab' for Underserved Teens in Kansas City

Joshua Brisco

Travis Kelce has announced his first big purchase after signing his four-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's giving back to Kansas City.

Kelce announced the creation of "Ignition Lab: Powered by 87&Running" in partnership with Operation Breakthrough, a Kansas City-based not-for-profit that provides educational programs, healthcare, parent programs and emergency services to Kansas City children and families.

In a letter posted to his social media channels, Kelce details the mission and reason for the new project:

Dear Kansas City,
Six more years, baby.
I couldn't begin to tell you how much this city means to me. You took me in seven years ago and made all my dreams come true! I can't wait to give you another six seasons of everything I got when I take the field with my brothers.
But I'm also recommitting myself to the work I have left to do off the field. The amazing kids I've seen grow up the last seven years in the inner-city of KC are now teenagers navigating a world that doesn't always have their back.
The vision is to give these teens in KC's underserved neighborhoods a safe haven. A place where they're exposed to interests and role models far beyond the field or court. Kids can't concentrate if they don't feel safe. They can't envision a career they've never heard of or learn a skill they've never been taught.
So together with Operation Breakthrough, we're going to create this place.
I am excited to announce I am purchasing the building that will be the future home of the "Ignition Lab: Powered by 87&Running" — a co-working space where these teens will have the support, resources, and opportunity to explore careers in STEM, launch their own entrepreneurial ventures and gain real-world experience.
As a kid I was mindful of how life looked different for everyone, but as a man I am profoundly aware of the difference in opportunity, exposure, and privilege I grew up with compared to others. Where you live, the situation you were born into or the color of your skin should have no impact on the dreams you can dream.
And it's a beautiful thing when a kid's dream comes true.

Kelce's post also includes mock-ups of what the Ignition Lab will look like when it launches.

87&Running is Kelce's foundation, focused on its mission based on Kelce's childhood experience. The foundation's website says their goal is to "empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, stem, and the arts."

This new partnership with Operation Breakthrough is another way in which Kelce is helping achieve that mission in Kansas City.

Joe Andrews
Joe Andrews

Kelce hinted at the announcement during his post-extension press conference on Friday. One thing stood out to me leading up to that point: He bases his career off of Tony Gonzalez's interactions with Kansas City.

“Everyone has always tried to compare me to Tony since I got here just because of the position. He’s a hall of famer man. The reason he’s a hall of famer is because he did it the right way every single time. He was out here in this community trying to make it better and trying to show everybody his face by getting out from under the face mask and make a difference. That’s what I’m trying to do every single year. I’m teaming up with Operation Breakthrough on some more things, so we have some news coming with that. Outside of just being a great competitor, I try to model my professionalism off of what Tony has already started here. I knew it was something that was a model of success. I want to thank everyone for comparing me to Tony to make me want to up the ante every single time.”

Kelce is clearly committed to Kansas City on and off the field.

Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

An absolutely awesome way for Kelce to kick off the next six years in KC.

