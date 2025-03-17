Chiefs Travis Kelce Gives Scouting Report on Top Draft Prospect
Kansas City Chiefs star and face of the franchise tight end Travis Kelce has been having an interesting offseason. First after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss, he left many wondering if he would come back and play another season with the Chiefs and in the NFL.
He is now expected to return to the Chiefs next season and give it at least one more go around with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his side. They are both glad that Kelce is set on playing next season because of how important he is to the Chiefs organization.
Kelce has been on the "New Heights" podcast alongside his brother Jason Kelce throughout the offseason and that is really where we've been seeing what the offseason has been like for Travis since coming off a bad performance to end last season.
In a recent episode, he talked about top NFL Draft prospect Travis Hunter. Kelce gave his thoughts on the superstar in the making and if the Colorado standout's game can translate to the National Football League.
“In the NFL, they’ll have to scheme up around him getting too exhausted," said Travis Kelce. "I think it’s easier for him to be on the field all the time as a defensive player. And then, offensively, coming in on certain plays.”
Hunter is expected to be considered for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft next month. During his time in college, Hunter played both as a defensive back and wide receiver. And all off-season, that has been the question that has surrounded the young superstar. But he believes in his ability to play both ways. c
“I have to prove that I can do it. So that’s my main thing. I’mma prove that I’m gonna do it, and I can do it," said Hunter in response to Kelce's comments. “He’s not telling no lie. I still got to prove it ... He’s not sugarcoating it, and that’s exactly what I’m gonna do.”
The Chiefs will have no shot at going after Hunter next month because he would be off the board very early. But even for Chiefs Kingdom, they will have eyes on Hunter next season like just like most fans around the NFL.
