WATCH: Chiefs' Brett Veach Discusses Patrick Mahomes
INDIANAPOLIS -- Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach discusses the next step for Patrick Mahomes live from the NFL Scouting Combine. To view his comments, watch above.
Mahomes spoke after this year's Super Bowl loss. For a partial transcript, view below.
Q: On turnovers?
Mahomes: “Yeah, credit to the Eagles, man. They played better than us from start to finish. We didn’t start how we wanted to. Obviously, the turnovers hurt, and I mean, I just gotta, I take all the blame for that. Those early turnovers swing the momentum of the game, and then they capitalized on them, and they scored on the one, and then they got a touchdown immediately after, so that’s 14 points that I kinda gave them, and it’s hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl, and so, just didn’t play to my standard and I have to be better next time.”
Q: On interceptions?
Mahomes: “Yeah, the kid [Cooper DeJean] made a great play. He sat underneath [Xavier] Worthy, and I tried to reset back and throw it across the field to D-Hop [DeAndre Hopkins] and put it in a tight window, and he made a great play on it and then returned it for a touchdown. And then the second interception, I was trying to throw it to Hollywood [Brown], got bumped a little bit, but still can’t, gotta find a way to make the throw and it kind of sailed behind Hollywood and went right to the linebacker.
Q: On the Eagles defense?
Mahomes: “Yeah, they played great. There’s no way around it, they played great from start to finish. They got after it, defensive line played really well. The DBs played well to complement them and linebackers as well. And so, like I said, I can’t turn the ball over early in the game when it’s not going our way, and I’ll have to learn from that and try to be better the next opportunity that I hopefully get.”
Q: On Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay compared to today?
Mahomes: “Um, I mean, both sucked. There’s no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it’s the worst feeling in the world. They’ll stick with you the rest of your career. I mean, these will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better for the rest of my career because you only get so few of these, and you have to capitalize on these, and they hurt probably more than the wins feel good.”
