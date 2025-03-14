What is the Kansas City Chiefs Biggest Need After Free Agency?
With the first week of free agency wrapping up, the Kansas City Chiefs have been able to bring in a few acquisitions from the open market, landing a new cornerback and a left tackle while extending their long-time long snapper. However, these simple moves won't sway people on whether the team is still a perennial Super Bowl contender.
Kansas City still bolsters several needs on their roster. They may have secured the left tackle spot for the short-term with Jaylon Moore and cornerback with Kristian Fulton, but this is a team that still has glaring needs, both short-term and long-term, that must be addressed sooner or later.
The NFL Draft is over a month away as the Chiefs prepare their draft board and go through all the potential possibilities that may occur on April 25 in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the selection process. Among the players on that board will be ones that could fill their needs at tight end, offensive line depth, defensive line depth, cornerback and safety.
Identifying the team's biggest need after the first week of free agency is not easy. Some may see tight end as a significant area to address with Travis Kelce's future uncertain through this season. Others may view the secondary as a viable area to address in a defensive heavy draft class.
Offensive line depth in intriguing as the team could look for competition at left guard with Kingsley Suamataia vying for the starting job with Joe Thuney's departure. One would argue that left tackle is still a big need with Moore's inconsistent play in San Francisco putting the idea into fans' minds that a trade up for a top offensive tackle is still in play.
However, it is the defensive line that bolsters the biggest need following free agency. The team lost Tershawn Wharton to Carolina and Derrick Nnadi is unlikely to return. This does not bode well for Steve Spagnuolo's defense that only has Fabien Lovett and Siaki Ika as it's two lone defensive linemen alongside Chris Jones.
Adding quality interior linemen prospects that may come available in free agency or in the draft should be the top priority for the Chiefs. Thankfully, this year's selection process offers a deep group of talent at the position and gives them options on who to choose from. They will likely need someone to come in and contribute immediately.
There's always the possibility the Chiefs acquire a defensive tackle through the trade market if one becomes available. Either way, it's an area the team should address before the summer dead period rolls around.
