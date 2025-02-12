Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Still No. 1 Quarterback in NFL Heading into 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs season came to a devastating end in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs were looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. But for the Chiefs, it was over before it started. The Chiefs did not have a chance in the game and could not stop the Eagles defense from getting pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs could not handle the Philadelphia Eagles front four all game long. They were getting after Mahomes from the start of the game to the end. The Eagles' front four was simply too much for the Chiefs' offensive line. It was not a performance this Chiefs offense wants to remember and head coach Andy Reid could not follow his game plan.
Now the Chiefs will turn the page into the offseason. The players will get the chance to finally take a step back and enjoy some time away from football after a long three-year run to Super Bowls. The front office will get ready for free agency and the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and they will regroup and get ready to prepare for next season in a couple of months.
Heading to the 2025 NFL season the Chiefs will be contenders not only for the AFC but also for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have the best quarterback in the NFL and Mahomes will only learn and get better with his teammates. As long as the Chiefs have Mahomes they will also be considering contenders in every season that he plays in.
"[Our defense] played unbelievable. They played lights out. That's a good team. That's a good quarterback [in Patrick Mahomes]," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown told Dianna Russini of The Athletic. "He's probably the best quarterback in the game and we just made him look average. And we know he's not average."
The Chiefs will have some work to do in the offseason when it comes down to which players they want to bring back and which players they will be looking to add for next season. The Chiefs will first need to address the offensive line to protect Mahomes better. If history repeats itself we will see the Chiefs spend money this offseason on big key free agents.
